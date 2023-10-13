Beloved Comedian Cal Wilson Dead at 53

New Zealand-born Australia-based stand-up comedian Cal Wilson died Oct. 11 following a "short illness." According to ABC, the cause of death was a rare form of cancer. As a television personality, Wilson, 53, appeared on many comedy shows such as Spicks and Specks, Good News Week, Would I Lie To You and has also performed her own stand-up specials, reported 9News.

As a Melbourne Comedy Festival's board member, she performed at the festival for 14 years. When she was first admitted to hospital, Wilson was co-hosting Foxtel's Great Australian Bake Off, which was in production.

Since her death was announced, social media has been flooded with tributes to the performer. In a statement, Rebel Wilson said she felt "very, very lucky" to have worked with Wilson on a variety of projects. "She was amazingly talented and amazingly kind," Wilson said.

In a statement, fellow comedian Nazeem Hussain expressed his shock at the "completely heartbreaking news." "Cal was the most kind and beautiful soul," Hussain said. "Sending all our love to her family."

Australian comedian and television host Rove McManus said he was "utterly devastated" and described Wilson as a "shining soul." "Taken far far too soon from a world that adored her as much as she adored it," McManus said.

"We are a close bunch in the comedy business, and Cal was one of everyone's favorites but also a stellar partner and mum. "Sending all the love and light and support I can to her family especially right now."

Wilson's management released a statement confirming her passing. "We are devastated to share the news that Cal Wilson, the much-loved stand-up comedian, writer and actor died today, surrounded by family and friends after a short illness at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney," Token Artists said.

"Cal's generosity, talent, and friendship have been constants in the Australian comedy scene for the last twenty years. Cal was loved by her family, friends, fans, and peers, and a huge hole has been torn in the heart of our community. Cal is survived by her husband Chris and son Digby. The family are asking for privacy at this time."

Wilson, who hails from Christchurch in New Zealand, moved to Melbourne in 2003 to make a name for himself on the well-known sketch show Skithouse. According to Wendy Moore, Foxtel Lifestyle general manager, her team is devastated to have lost such an "amazing, vibrant person."

"Cal joined our Bake-Off cast last year and instantly brought her unique sparkle to the show," Moore said. "Her professionalism, work ethic, and genuine heart-warming humor instantly made her a favorite amongst cast and crew, as well as the Australian audience. We will all miss her so much and our hearts go out to her family and friends."