Beloved Star Comes out as Non-Binary: Pregnancy Helped Actress Ilana Glazer Find Her 'Truer' Self

Ilana Glazer, the 37-year-old comedian and actor best known for co-creating and starring in the hit series Broad City, has recently opened up about their path to identifying as non-binary. In an interview with The Independent, Glazer revealed how the experience of pregnancy led to a profound realization of their gender identity.

The star, who uses they/she pronouns on social media, shared that becoming pregnant with their daughter in 2021 was a transformative experience. "Being pregnant on paper was the most female thing I could ever do, but it actually highlighted both the masculine and feminine inside of me," Glazer explained.

This revelation came as a surprise to Glazer, who had long struggled with societal expectations of gender expression. "For so long, my masculinity felt like something I had to hide or make a joke of, and my femininity was something that felt like drag," they confessed. The comedian added that there was "always this element of comedy" surrounding their sexuality, which they now recognize was "limiting my genuine personal experience."

Glazer's road to self-discovery has been gradual and ongoing. They described the process as "a long journey of self-actualization," emphasizing that coming out as non-binary is just one point along that path. The impact of this realization has been significant, with Glazer stating, "I'm moving through the world in a way that's truer."

The Rough Night star's experience with pregnancy seems to have been a catalyst for deeper self-reflection. Glazer referred to it as a "gift" that "made space for me to be real with myself." This newfound authenticity has allowed them to embrace both their masculine and feminine qualities without feeling the need to conform to conventional norms.

Glazer's journey towards understanding their identity has been intertwined with their work in comedy. In a 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, they credited their role in Broad City as instrumental in exploring their queerness. "My queerness has been kind of shown to me through Broad City, and Abbi, too," Glazer said, referring to co-star and co-creator Abbi Jacobson. "We've both experienced this unique, privileged version of self-actualization, where we've gotten to work it out on the show and then reflect and be like, 'Damn, I wasn't joking. That was me.'"

The comedian's openness about their identity extends beyond gender. Glazer has been increasingly vocal about various social and political issues, using their platform to advocate for causes they believe in, such as promoting a ceasefire in Gaza and encouraging voter participation in the United States.

Glazer's recent revelations come as they promote their latest project, Babes, a comedy that explores pregnancy and female friendships. The show draws from Glazer's own experiences with motherhood, incorporating many of the unexpected aspects of pregnancy they encountered. "People are so surprised. They call the film 'raunchy', but this is how women talk to each other and share information," Glazer told The Independent.

Reflecting on the comedic potential of pregnancy, Glazer remarked, "You know, real hard comedy is physical. It's falls. It's pukes. It's slapstick." They added humorously, "My boobs seemed to grow their own conscience."

As Glazer continues to navigate their identity and career, they remain committed to leading with comedy while also addressing important social issues. "If I'm making comedy, I really consider it a social responsibility to lead with comedy. If someone is sitting down in one of my shows and doesn't know who I am, I want them to invite them to laugh," they explained. Glazer emphasized, "I'm not a teacher. I'm a comedian."

Discussing the balance between comedy and activism, Glazer compared their different vocations to a children's book: "In it, there's a town with little areas and everyone is doing their own thing and that's how I feel, I want to be serving each context. I want each little world to be operating the way that's optimised."