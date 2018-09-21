Noah Cyrus Selling $12K Bottle of Tears as a Joke Turns Into a Scam

Noah Cyrus fans doling out $12,000 for a bottle of her tears are being duped, her team said Friday.

The 18-year-old singer said she and her team thought it would make a funny joke for her to “sell” a bottle of her tears after her breakup with rapper Lil Xan — so she advertised the fake product on Pizzaslime.com for $12,000.

Cyrus’ team told TMZ that customers who ordered the product — or asked for money from others for it — thinking it was authentic will not get an actual bottle, and that the money will be refunded to their accounts.

The fake product, which was part of a play on her new song, “Good Cry,” was available on the website along with other actual merchandise like sweatpants and shirts. Its description read, “This is approximately 12 tears made by Noah Cyrus as a result of sadness. Human digestion of these tears is not suggested cause tears are generally pretty salty and that would just be super f—ing weird if you drank someone else’s tears.”

The singer’s team told TMZ that those who donated to a GoFundMe page trying to raise money for the bottle would be reimbursed, as well as receive a backstage pass to one of Cyrus’ shows. They also contacted GoFundMe to remove the campaign, which it did.

“I LOVE NOAH CYRUS SO MUCH I NEED A BOTTLE OF HER TEARS BUT IT’s $12,000!!!!!!!!!!!!” the description of the now-defunct campaign read. “PLEASE HELP ME MAKE MY DREAM COME TRUE AND GET ME TO MY GOAL!!!!!!!!!! IT SAYS ON THE PIZZASLIME STORE THAT IT’S ONLY AVAILABLE FOR 48 HOURS SO PLEASE SHARE THIS SO I CAN GET TO THE GOAL AS FAST AS POSSIBLE!!!!!”

Eight people donated to the campaign, raising $1,240 for the cause in just 15 hours.

The entire thing was meant to be an obvious joke, considering Cyrus’ very public breakup with Lil Xan, who she began dating in August. The couple’s whirlwind romance quickly came to an end on Sept. 4 via a string of messy posts on social media.

“I feel like I’m probably being cheated on,” wrote Lil Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Cyrus later confirmed that Lil Xan accused her of cheating, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a text conversation with him.

“Im heartbroken and confused,” she wrote alongside the screenshot. She then took to her Instagram Stories, where she tearfully apologized to fans for the “confusing” turn of events.

On his own social media, Lil Xan was much more candid about the happenings. “I’ve just been informed that basically it’s all fake and I’m being used,” he said. “So f— it. I guess I was just being used. I thought I was in love but whatever. I’ll take that L. Heartbreak soldier; thanks Noah. Hope the song does well.”

“People love to just hurt me,” the rapper added in a separate post shared to his Instagram Story. “It just hurts so f—ing bad.”

Despite their breakup, the former couple went on to release a music video for their song “Live or Die.”