Noah Cyrus Posts Steamy Selfie, Reveals Video of Her Lighting Up

Noah Cyrus didn’t hold back on Instagram over the holiday weekend, where she shared a risqué shot showing off her figure and later shared a video smoking in her car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by floah (@noahcyrus) on May 25, 2019 at 9:56am PDT

In the amber-tinted photos shared on Saturday night, the 19-year-old singer donned a white T-shirt and set of red underwear while she posed for a few mirror selfies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“pull the lever Kronk!!!! WRONG LEVEEEEEEEER!!!!!!!!” she captioned the photos, using a well-known quote from the Disney animated film The Emperor’s New Groove.

Cyrus’ older sister, Miley Cyrus, commented on the photo, “MY GROOVE! Miss u.”

In the early hours of Monday morning, Cyrus shared a video of herself smoking what appeared to be marijuana in her car with an In-N-Out employee during a late-night run to the fast-food chain.

In the video, she takes a puff before passing it to the employee who was taking her order.

“Blocking her face so she don’t get fired but love u homieee,” Cyrus captioned the video, partially covering the employee’s face with a heart graphic.

Click here to see the video from the Daily Mail.

While marijuana is legal to purchase and consume recreationally in California for people over 21 years old, people 18 to 20 are only allowed to consume it with a medical marijuana card and are required to have a parent or guardian purchase it for them. The legal penalties for driving under the influence of marijuana are the same as for driving under the influence of alcohol.