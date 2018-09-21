Noah Cyrus Fans Can Buy a Bottle of Her Tears for $12K

Following her split with Lil Xan, Noah Cyrus is giving fans the once in a lifetime opportunity to own a bottle of her tears for the small token price of $12,000.

Noah Cyrus is turning her heartbreak and tears into liquid gold, the 18-year-old pop singer teaming up with clothing company Pizzaslime in preparation of the release of her new album appropriately titled “Good Cry.”

one persons trash is another persons treasure. me & @pizzaslime’s stuff is up now for 48 hrs! pic.twitter.com/4ck8C6ZiU8 — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) September 19, 2018

While most of the pieces in the line consist of clothing – t-shirts bearing her father Billy Ray Cyrus’ face with the words “achy, breaky” and “Dang Flabbit” tattooed on his face and sweatpants with “sadness” written down the leg – the most notable and bizarre piece is the bottle of Cyrus’ tears.

“This is approximately 12 tears made by Noah Cyrus as a result of sadness,” a description for the product reads. “Human digestion of these tears is not suggested cause tears are generally pretty salty and that would just be super f–ing weird if you drank someone else’s tears.”

The tears, only available for 48 hours and bearing a hefty price tag of $12,000, were allegedly cried following the singer’s split from rapper Lil Xan, who she began dating in August. The couple’s whirlwind romance very publicly came to a screeching halt on Sept. 4 via a string of messy posts on social media.

“I feel like I’m probably being cheated on,” Lil Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to PEOPLE.

Cyrus later confirmed that Lil Xan had accused her of cheating on him, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a text conversation between the two.

“Im heartbroken and confused,” she wrote alongside the screenshot. “This is the meme i sent diego that made him think im cheating on him.”

While Cyrus tearfully addressed the incident in a subsequent Instagram Story video, apologizing to her fans for the “confusing” turn of events, Lil Xan was much more candid in his own Instagram Story.

“I’ve just been informed that basically it’s all fake and I’m being used,” he said. “So f— it. I guess I was just being used. I thought I was in love but whatever. I’ll take that L. Heartbreak soldier; thanks Noah. Hope the song does well.”

“People love to just hurt me,” the rapper added in a separate post shared to his Instagram story. “It just hurts so f—ing bad.”

Despite their breakup, the former couple went on to release a music video for their song “Live or Die.”