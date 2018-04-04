Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex Nina Agdal Poses in Naked Woodland Snap

Nina Agdal went au naturel Monday evening, posing buck naked in the wilderness with her new boyfriend, Jack Brinkley-Cook, behind the camera.

In the sultry snap, the 26-year-old model showcased her round derrière as she posed in a wooded area with a sexy confidence. She held onto a tree branch and arched her back, sending her long blonde locks behind her shoulders.

“When the light and your boyfriend are cute, you gotta do what you gotta do,” she said, referencing Brinkley-Cook, the 22-year-old son of model Christie Brinkley.

Agdal’s awe-struck followers left adoring comments galore like “You’re amazingly beautiful!!!” and “That’s how you get back to nature!”

The model and Brinkley-Cook met two months after Agdal split from Leonardo DiCaprio in May 2017, about a year after the two were first seen together in May 2016.

“[Agdal and DiCaprio] both decided it was a good idea to break up. They are staying friends and are on good terms,” a source told the Daily Mail in May 2017. They kept their relationship under wraps and were never photographed together at any red carpet events.

Like Agdal, DiCaprio has also gone on to date someone younger: 20-year-old Camila Morrone. He was spotted kissing Al Pacino’s stepdaughter last week while on a breakfast date in West Hollywood.

DiCaprio is no stranger to dating models, as his dating history includes Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach, Blake Likely, Gisele Bundchen and Bar Rafaeli. But Morrone does have something special about her, as she’s the stepdaughter of Hollywood icon Al Pacino. The Godfather actor has been in an on-off relationship with Morrone’s mother, Argentinean actress Lucila Sola since 2014.

DiCaprio and Morrone reportedly met at the amfAR gala in May. DiCaprio frequently attends the event, while Morrone was there to walk the catwalk with some of her famous model friends including Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Irna Shayk. The two attended a dinner at Art Basel in December and reportedly spent Christmas together in Colorado for a ski trip.

Along with a successful YouTube channel where she posts makeup tutorials, Morrone is slowly making a name for herself in the acting world as she starred in two film this year — Never Goin’ Back and Eli Roth’s remake of Death Wish.

DiCaprio already has his next major film project scheduled, as he’ll star in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt. The movie, which has a release date of Aug. 9, 2019, centers around the gruesome murder of actress Sharon Tate and three of her friends by the Manson Family cult, led by the infamous serial killer Charles Manson.