Nikki Bella Tried Returning Engagement Ring to John Cena but 'He Refused It’

WWE Superstars and Total Bellas personalities Nikki Bella and John Cena split after five years of dating and a one-year engagement back in April, and details continue to emerge about the breakup.

According to a source at Us Weekly, Bella reportedly tried to give Cena back the engagement ring he used to propose to her at WrestleMania 33 back in April 2017. Cena however refused her attempts to return it.

"Nikki tried to return the Tiffany & Co. engagement ring to John, but he refused to accept it," the source said. "Nikki loves the ring but didn't want to keep it because she had been the one to call off the wedding. John is hoping they will get back together, which was the main reason why he refused it. Even if they don't get back together, John wanted Nikki to keep it as a reminder of their love."

A second source confirmed the report, saying Cena had no intentions of giving up on Bella.

"[John's] made it very clear to the world that he's not giving up on their relationship and that he loves her," the source said. "And Nikki has made it clear to the world that she's taking time for herself and needs to focus on that right now."

Cena was a guest on Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda, and admitted in a passionate speech that he wanted to get back together with Bella and that he wanted to be a father to her child.

"If you look at me five years ago — stubborn, selfish, self-focused — life had always been about me," he said. "And then slowly over time, this woman waltzes in and just steals my heart. And whether I want to realize it or now, she becomes my number one."

"I'm willing to go back on all these things that I say, and a lot of them I would hang on to just of stubbornness," he continued. "It took a very strong look in the mirror for me to be like, 'Why?' This person is my number one and it's something that's very valuable to her, and of course, we can do this and I think it would be wonderful."

He concluded the speech by saying "For anyone out there speculating on what's going, on, I love her, I wanna be with her, I wanna make her my wife, I wanna be the father of her children."

It appears Cena's words worked, as a source on Monday told PEOPLE that the couple was already "basically back together."