Nikki Bella Revels in Her ‘Happy Place’ With Bright Pink Bikini

Sunday marks National Pink Day, so it is only fair for Nikki Bella to share a photo of herself in a bright pink bikini this week from her vacation at Lake Tahoe.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old Bella shared a photo of herself out on the beach, wearing just a pink bikini and a hat. “Happy place,” she wrote in the caption.

Bella has been at Lake Tahoe since at least Wednesday, when she shared a photo of herself standing at a dock. “Keep Tahoe Blue,” she wrote.

In a photo on Friday, Bella shared a photo of herself sitting on the front of a boat, adding “Lake Tahoe Vibes.”

The vacation provides Bella with a much-needed break from the drama unfolding on Total Bellas, the E! Network series she stars in with her twin sister Brie.

In the most recent episode, audiences saw Bella’s response to ex-fiance John Cena‘s emotional April interview on the TODAY Show. During that interview, Cena made it sound as if their relationship was not over, which left Bella confused.

The couple later met for dinner in the episode to hash out their differences, particularly over having children. Bella wanted children, but Cena did not and even had a vasectomy. However, Cena offered to reverse his vasectomy and said he could not live without her.

“OK. Because I can’t have you out of my life. Ever. And I want to marry you … and I will make that sacrifice for you. I will give you a child,” Cena said during the dinner.

By the end, the two were back together.

“I am still the soon-to-be Mrs. Cena!” Bella said as she and Cena kissed. “You’re going to be the most amazing dad in the world.”

Bella and Cena started dating in 2012 and got engaged in April 2017. They were originally scheduled to marry in May, but called off the wedding in April. But now, it looks like everything is back on.

The Bella Twins are also angling to make a comeback in the ring. Brie said her husband, Daniel Bryan, wants to have a second baby, but she and her sisters are “pushing hard” to return to the WWE.

“I tell him that in my heart I just really want to come back to have a main story,” Bella told TV Insider on June 21. “Whether it’s a month long or two months, six months. I would love that. I think about how much work one kid is. Bringing another in, I can’t imagine. My sister and I are really pushing hard. We would both love to, especially since the last couple of years it was Nikki was there or I was there.”

The third season of Total Bellas airs on E! at 9 p.m. ET on Sundays.

Photo credit: Instagram/Nikki Bella