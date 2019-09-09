Nikki Bella Says John Cena Still Keeps Close to Her Grandma After Their Split

Exes Nikki Bella and John Cena were together for six years, becoming a part of each other’s families in the process. Even after their 2018 breakup, Bella has revealed that Cena still keeps in touch with some of her family members, including her grandmother.

“I love it,” Bella, told Us Weekly at USA Today‘s Wine & Food Experience in Brooklyn on Saturday, Sept. 7. “He’s so good to my grandmother, it’s amazing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My exes, they keep in touch with my family,” she added. “They talk to my family but not to me.”

Bella attended the event with twin sister Brie Bella, who added that Cena and the twins’ grandmother are “very close” and that the WWE star is “in touch with a lot of the family.”

Both parties have since moved on since calling off their wedding in April 2018, with Nikki currently dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev and Cena having been spotted with rumored girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. While she and Cena are no longer together, Nikki explained that she doesn’t mind having her exes in her life.

“I’m, like, a very spiritual person so I think the majority of my boyfriends ended up being my friends because I always felt like even though you’ve had a breakup, you’ve had this strong connection with someone in your life, why not keep them in your life?” she said. “Like, I’ve never had an issue with that and vice versa, like I love it because it’s like I spent so long with that person and they gave me so much and I gave them so much so I love how they’re still in contact with my family.”

Bella and Chigvintsev announced in July that they are officially dating, and the two have since been posting plenty of PDA on Instagram.

“He brings out the girl that Nikki really is,” Nikki told HollywoodLife.com. “The girl that is in there, deep down inside. I’ve never been more relaxed with another human being, except my sister, but Artem gives me this feeling that nothing matters in the world — not material things, not bad things.”

“When I’m with him, it’s really weird, everything is happy and simple and relaxing,” she added. “I feel like with the industry I’m in, the companies I run and traveling the world with my sister, there’s nothing better than coming home to someone that makes you feel that way. It makes me so happy. I miss him so much. I wish he was here so I can squeeze him!”

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com