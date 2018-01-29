Nikki Bella Reveals New Engagement Photos With John Cena

Nikki Bella and John Cena have never looked more in love! The WWE Diva shared stunning new engagement photos of the couple on her Instagram this weekend, and fans are calling couple goals right now.

Soon to be…. 💍 A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jan 27, 2018 at 8:23am PST

The couple got engaged in front of 75,000 people during WrestleMania 33 in April, and have since been trying to balance their busy wrestling schedules and Bella’s tenure on Dancing with the Stars with planning a wedding.

But it appears they’ve already gotten their engagement photos done, sharing a slideshow of romantic shots with followers on Instagram Saturday. “Soon to be,” Bella captioned the post, adding an engagement ring emoji for emphasis.

It’s clear that the Total Divas couple has a tremendous amount of love for each other. When Cena appeared on Good Morning Britain in December to talk about his newest animated movie, Ferdinand, he teared up talking about his engagement to Bella.

“It’s the best moment of my life, and I couldn’t think of a better place to do it. The WWE has been my family for the past 15 years … we have such a strong connection to our audience. The crazy thing about that moment was that I was in a match before that, and if you watch the match back, the audience hated me. But it’s such a show of respect that once the performance was over, they realize that this is a moment we are both going to remember for all of our lives,” he explained.

The intimidating-looking wrestler appears to be a big softie inside, even picking out a engagement ring for his sweetheart with beautiful, sentimental reasoning.

Bella revealed to E! News the reasoning behind the Tiffany & Co. ring designed specifically for her.

“It’s four and a half carats and we’ve been together four and a half years, so each side has four diamonds and one side represents John and one side represents me and represents every year we’ve been together and what we’ve been through,” she shared. “Then, we meet in the middle at four and a half years and become one.”