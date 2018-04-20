Nikki Bella to Make First Public Appearance Since John Cena Split

Not even a very public breakup can come between a girl and her rosé. Nikki Bella is expected to make her first public appearance since splitting with fellow wrestler John Cena this weekend at a rosé tasting event with twin sister Brie Bella.

The wine tasting will be with celebrity chef Todd English at the Nirvana Food and Wine Festival in Arizona. The Bellas have their own wine line, Belle Radici.

Cena, 40, and Nikki Bella, 34, announced their split on Sunday, a year after Cena proposed in front of millions of TV viewers on Wrestlemania 33. The couple was scheduled to marry in a destination wedding on May 5.

Bella is reportedly the one who pulled the plug on the six-year relationship, with a source telling PEOPLE that she was “convinced” his proposal meant that had changed his mind about not wanting kids, because he had never wanted to get married again, either.

“When [Cena] proposed, he convinced [Bella] that he was a changed man. And if he can change his mind about never wanting to get married, why wouldn’t he change his mind about not wanting kids?” a source told PEOPLE.

“They have had an on and off relationship for years. It’s no secret that they didn’t see eye to eye on a lot of things, but, when you’re in love, you turn a blind eye. And that’s what Nikki did,” the source said.

The source said that the couple’s differing views on children and marriage put a strain on their relationship.

“John acted more and more like he was doing her a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her,” the insider said. “[Nikki] doesn’t need a pity proposal, a pity wedding, a pity husband. She’s a phenomenal, tremendous woman.”

Their relationship has been documented on their reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas. In a sneak peek for the third season of Total Bellas, the two seemed to be reconsidering their long-awaited wedding.

In the preview, the pro wrestlers have a tearful conversation about Bella’s desire to have children, even though Cena has been open about not wanting to have kids in the past.

“I would never force you not to be a mom,” Cena tells his fiancée.

“I thought I could really sacrifice that and I just can’t,” Bella responds.

“I’m not sure we should go through with this,” Cena tells her.

But Brie Bella wants fans to know there’s no bad blood. The 34-year-old mom defended Cena on Instagram, writing, “I’ll always love @johncena like a brother. He’ll always be family. My heart is hurting for he [sic] and my sister.”