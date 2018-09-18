Nikki Bella Dating Again Following John Cena Breakup

Nikki Bella is considering wading into the dating pool several months after announcing her split from John Cena in April, with the athlete sharing the news with Us Weekly at the outlet’s Most Stylish New Yorkers party on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

“It’s kind of boring in the dating life, but other than that, it’s been a lot of fun,” she said. “I’ve just been busy working and I just love everything that [my sister Brie Bella] and I are up to. It’s just been a lot of fun.”

Despite her single status, Bella has not started seeing anyone new.

“Gosh, I’m pretty lame. Usually the person that I date at night is Netflix and my black licorice,” the 34-year-old joked. “They’re very satisfying.”

Bella and Cena got engaged in April 2017, with Bella announcing their split on social media one year later. In the months that followed, Cena publicly declared that he still wanted to be with the WWE star, but according to Bella, the pair are now just friends.

“I think John and I will always be good friends,” Bella told Us. “We just have such a great relationship.”

At the same event, the reality star told E! News that she and Cena have an “amazing connection.”

“I think it’s when you have an amazing connection with someone and you just stay friends,” she said.

During the most recent season of E!’s Total Bellas, fans were able to see the end of the couple’s relationship, with Bella initially calling off their wedding before reconciling with Cena, though she ultimately called off the nuptials again for a second and final time just weeks ahead of the couple’s reported wedding date.

Fans will also get more insight into the aftermath of the split in the upcoming season of Total Divas, which premieres on Sept. 19.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was in order to move forward with our wedding,” Bella told Us in July. “After much time and soul-searching alone, and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

In August, Bella shared a cryptic message on social media on what would have been her six-year anniversary with Cena.

“You’ve changed me forever. And I’ll never forget you,” an Instagram photo read along with the caption “8/9 | 6.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Granitz