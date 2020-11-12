Nikki Bella Breaks Her Silence on Ex-Fiance John Cena's Marriage to Shay Shariatzadeh

✖

Nikki Bella has broken her silence on her ex-fiance, John Cena's marriage to Shay Shariatzadeh, and the two are a lot more cordial than what some might expect. Despite their very public split, the two are still on good terms after their six-year relationship and Bella admits that she just wants her ex to be happy. In fact, Cena even called to congratulate Bella and her twin sister Brie Bella after the two had their children, so it's not all bad blood.

"John and I will be tied forever," she said, according to Us Weekly. "I get that, like, we had a public relationship on a reality show for six years. All I've ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that!"

After appearing as a celebrity guest on Dancing with the Stars, Bella got engaged herself to her former dance partner Artem Chigvintsev. The two recently welcomed their first child together, Matteo, in July. Her twin also welcomed another child just days apart from Bella, and Cena made sure to give them a call and send his well-wishes. "So with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both," she said. "We haven't had an individual conversation in gosh. I don't know how long, but it was very short and sweet!"

In October, Cena tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Tampa, Florida, according to E! News. The news came as a huge surprise to many fans because the two have been very quiet about their relationship and gave no hints that there might be an engagement. There haven't been many details shared about their wedding, but fans keep a close watch for any new information about the newlyweds.

The public first learned about Cena and Shariatzodeh's relationship in March 2019. At the time, the two were spotted in her hometown of Vancouver, Canada, on a date. They later made their relationship red carpet official when they attend the Playing With Fire premiere in October 2019. He told reporters at the time that the film will always hold a special place in his heart because it led him to his now-wife as it filmed in Canada. "What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special."