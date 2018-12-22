Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Feeling ‘Blessed’ at 15 Weeks With Pregnancy Snapshot

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is feeling blessed as her pregnancy progresses.

The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram to show off her baby bump in a full-body mirror, rocking a blue crop top, fitted black pants and some boots.

“MAWMA,” the reality star wrote, adding a pregnant woman emoji and the hashtags #nugget3, #blessed and #15weeks.

Fans of the reality series took to the comments sections of the new photo to shower Polizzi with compliments, as well as defending her from haters criticizing her plastic surgery.

“You look fantastic Nicole!!” one Instagram user commented.

“Oh my gosh you are the most beautiful pregnant momma ever..I just adore you and your just an amazing mom… I know you’ll probably not reply but I just adore you,” another commenter wrote.

“Look so gorgeous have a wonderful holiday you and your families,” another user wrote.

Another one stepped up against the haters: “More people need to be like Snooki and mind their business. Snooki is an amazing mama regardless of what folks say about ‘plastic surgery.’ Sweetheart we’d all have plastic surgery done if we had the money. How about just stop the hate? She’s pregnant and honestly she don’t need the stress.”

Polizzi recently revealed she will be having a baby boy during a party, after son Lorenzo hit a baseball to reveal blue powder.

“I decided Lorenzo was going to hit a baseball and the baseball is going to come out with powder and it’s going to be blue or pink,” Polizzi said in a YouTube vlog.

Polizzi and her husband, Jionni LaValle, are also parents to Lorenzo, 6, and daughter Giovanna, 4. On Thanksgiving, the couple revealed they were expecting their third child.

The reality TV personality had previously opened up about the possibility of her being pregnant again during the Season 3 finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I never throw up, even when I was little. I’m like, ‘OK, me and Jionni are trying to have a baby; maybe I’m pregnant. I feel weird right now. I didn’t eat anything to make me sick, so why am I throwing up now?” Snooki said during the episode. “I want to take a pregnancy test. I just need to know because if I’m pregnant, I’m not going to keep drinking. If I’m not, then f— it. I’m going to be upset and let’s go take shots at the club.”

The reality series has been renewed for Season 3.