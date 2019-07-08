Nicole Kidman Reveals Rare Photo of Daughter Sunday in Celebration of Her Birthday

Nicole Kidman shared a rare photo of her children with husband Keith Urban in celebration of daughter Sunday’s birthday — which fittingly, fell on a Sunday. The Big Little Lies actress and her family were in Paris for Sunday’s 11th birthday when Kidman shared a photo of Sunday and Faith, 8, in front of the famous clock at the Musee d’Orsay museum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Jul 7, 2019 at 12:14pm PDT

“Happy Birthday darling Sunday,” Kidman captioned the photo with a red heart emoji and the hashtag “#Paris.”

The family of four was enjoying Europe after attending Zoe Kravtiz’s wedding last week at her father (and Kidman’s ex-boyfriend) Lenny Kravitz’s Paris estate.

Urban also shared some Instagram photos of the famous sights in the city, writing, “Summer in Paris – does it get any better?!!!! Merci!!!!”

Later, Kidman shared a photo of herself at the famed Taormina Green Theatre in Italy.

Kidman and Urban rarely show their daughters in photos and often shield their faces, like in Kidman’s photo from this weekend, which only showed the girls’ backs.

In May, the 52-year-old shared a cute photo of herself hugging them, with their faces hidden from the camera. “I am nothing without the love of my family,” she captioned the photo.

Kidman also has two adult children — Connor, 24, and Isabella, 26 — with ex-husband Tom Cruise. While the couple was still married, they adopted Connor and Isabella, whose privacy Kidman has also been protective of throughout the years.

“I’m very private about all that,” she told Australia’s Who magazine last year. “I have to protect all those relationships.”

Last year, Kidman told TODAY that Sunday and Faith weren’t as impressed as everyone else when she won her two Emmys in 201 for her performance on Big Little Lies. “The great equalizer is showing the Emmys to Sunny and Faith,” she said at the time. “They don’t want them. It’s so funny. It’s such a kid thing. Sunday was like, ‘Mama, I know you said we could put it on our shelf but it won’t fit. We have enough things on the shelf.’”

Just a few weeks ago, Kidman and Urban celebrated 13 years of marriage together.

“Thirteen years of magic, music, romance, wild adventures, and the ongoing discovery of pure love,” Urban recently wrote on social media, celebrating the couple’s 13th wedding anniversary. “Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx – KU.”

Kidman recently recounted their whirlwind relationship to PEOPLE, revealing she knew pretty early on that Urban was the one for her.

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” Kidman remembered. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’”