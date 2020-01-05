Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Donate $500,000 for Australian Wildfire Relief After Emotional Reveal That Their Home Is Threatened

Shortly after news broke that Nicole Kidman had broken down in tears at a pre-Golden Globes event, it was announced that her and husband Keith Urban were donating to efforts to fight the blaze that is ravaging parts of Australia.

According to reports, Kidman and Urban’s home may be burned or at least is under threat of being burned by the inferno that has shocked many online through the weeks. Once that news spread, it was following by a bright spot.

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now,” Kidman wrote on Instagram in a post sharing other ways to help firefighters.

The donation was confirmed by representatives for the couple who also reported that the home is not on fire, merely under threat.

The news initially broke that Kidman and Urban arrived at a Gold Meets Golden event ahead of the Golden Globes on Sunday and were “visibly upset” upon arrival according to PEOPLE. While walking on the red carpet and talking to reporters, Kidman admitted that she wasn’t focused on the event at the moment.

“I’m so sorry I’m so distracted by what’s happening in Australia,” Kidman said to the reporters.

Kidman and Urban are just a few of the celebrities who have donated to the firefighting efforts to this point. Pink and Celeste Barber pledged their support, with Pink matching the couple’s $500,000 donation.

As PEOPLE points out, the wildfires have claimed at least 17 people’s lives, countless animals and has burned through 11 million acres since starting in September. 130 fires are still burning and University of Sydney ecologists are estimating that “almost half a billion” animals have died since the fires first broke out.

Wednesday saw Australia delpoy military ships and aircraft as photos spread online showing the devastation and blazes that firefighters are trying to combat. As of Thursday after Christmas, 2,000 firefighters were working in New South Wales and the Sydney area. This includes more help coming from the United States, Canada and New Zealand.