Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Throw Some Shade at Andy Cohen

Watch @NicoleKidman cast some well-deserved shade at @Andy Cohen after he asks her a seriously questionable question on live television #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/ZA3KfZNhG7 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2018

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban threw shade all the way from Nashville to Times Square on New Year’s Eve when Andy Cohen asked the couple a slightly controversial question during CNN‘s live broadcast.

The power couple called in from Nashville and talked to Cohen and his co-host, Anderson Cooper, when Cohen asked them about Kidman’s famous clapping from the 2017 Oscars and whether they expected it to become a popular meme.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I mean, it’s called a logical clap when you don’t want to slam your hands together with rings,” Urban replied after a brief pause, “but what do you want to do?”

The Oscar-winning actress then added, “I wish that there was more important things to be concerned about or that people were focused on more important things than that sort of clapping. That’s what I would say.”

Things became a bit more awkward when Urban lost his ear piece while trying to show Cohen and Cooper the crowd in Nashville, where Urban was performing for the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration, and couldn’t hear the interviewers.

Luckily, the interview ended on an amicable note with everyone wishing each other a happy New Year. After the call ended, Cohen realized Kidman had given him a little jab.

“That was amazing. That was so cool that Nicole Kidman joined in,” Cohen said. “I think she just shaded me a little bit.”

“Well yeah, she did. Yes,” Cooper agreed.

“I guess she’s not coming on my show,” the Watch What Happens Live host concluded.

Cooper seemed to understand Kidman’s viewpoint. In a tweet, he described her comments as “some well deserved shade.”

The CNN anchor then mentioned that Cohen has lots of celebrity guests on his Bravo talk show.

“Not Nicole Kidman,” Cohen responded.