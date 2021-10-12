Nicole Brown’s Sister Slams Kim Kardashian’s O.J. Simpson Jokes on ‘SNL’

Kim Kardashian’s performance hosting Saturday Night Live has been widely applauded for the jokes she leveled at herself and her famous family, but Nicole Brown’s sister thinks the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went too far with her “distasteful” joke about O.J. Simpson.

Tanya Brown, the sister of Simpson’s late ex-wife told TMZ Tuesday she thought the joke about her sister’s murder was in “poor taste,” “beyond inappropriate and insensitive” and led her to question how much the Kardashians actually cared about her sister. During her monologue, Kardashian asked the audience to take a “stab in the dark” at the first Black person her father, lawyer Robert Kardashian, had introduced her to. She continued, “I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark. Or several! Or none at all. I still don’t know.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Because Kris Jenner was a close friend of Nicole’s before her stabbing death alongside Rob Goldman in 1994, Tanya told TMZ she thought Kardashian should have pushed back against the jokes she assumed were penned by SNL writers. Tanya continued that she herself has refused media appearances surrounding her sister, once storming out of The Meredith Vieira Show when she was told at the last moment jurors from her sister’s murder trial would also be on the show, and wished Kardashian would have done the same.

Kardashian’s monologue also took aim at the reality personality’s estranged husband, Kanye West, whom she called the “richest Black man in America” and “a talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.” She then quipped, “So, when I divorced him you had to know it came down to one thing – his personality.”

Kardashian also joked about her own infamous 2007 sex tape made with then-boyfriend Ray J before it was leaked, ultimately catapulting her into the spotlight. “I know, I’m surprised to see me [hosting SNL] too,” she began her monologue. “When they asked I was like ‘You want me to host? Why?’ I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time. I mean actually I only had that one movie come out and no one told me it was even premiering.” She added as a dig towards Jenner, “It must have slipped my mom’s mind.”