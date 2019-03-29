Nicolas Cage Files Annulment 4 Days After Surprise Wedding to Erika Koike

Nicolas Cage is ending his marriage only four days after walking down the aisle. According to court records obtained by The Blast, the Con Air star filed for an annulment from now-former wife Erika Koike.

The whirlwind coupling first sprouted in reports last week according to The Blast, with Cage reportedly applying for a marriage license and getting married to Koike on March 23 in Las Vegas. The annulment was filed in Clark County, Nevada. The nuptials were surprising to many in their circle allegedly. The couple started dating in April 2018.

The report adds that Cage is seeking a divorce if the annulment is not possible.

Previous reports indicated that Cage “made a scene” while applying for the marriage license at a Las Vegas courthouse. According to The Daily Mail, the actor was caught on camera and appeared “drunk” while claiming Koike was “going to take all my money.”

“They started by filling the application in one of the machines,” a source told The Daily Mail. “The whole time he was yelling, ‘she is going to take all of my money’ and ‘her ex is a druggy, her ex is a druggy.”

According to The Daily Mail, Koike continued telling Cage that “I am not asking you to do this” and attempted to calm him. Both were reportedly then taken to a private room to finish the applications and later left with the papers in hand.

Cage has been married three times before according to The Daily Mail. His most recent marriage was to Alice Kim from 2004 until 2016, giving birth to son Kal-El in 2005. He was also married to Lisa Marie Presley for three months in 2002 and Patricia Arquette from 1995 until 2001. The actor also had another son, Weston Cage, via a prior relationship.

Cage was first spotted with Koike in April 2018 during a film shoot in Puerto Rico. The Daily Mail notes that not much is known about her, but her IMDb listing shows her as a makeup artist.

This is not the first time Cage would have been caught on camera under the influence. The star and Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil were shown on video having an altercation outside the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas in April 2016.

According to TMZ, the roles were reversed during that incident with Cage attempting to calm Neil down after the rock star allegedly tried to attack a woman and drag her by her hair. He was cited for battery at the time and later pleaded guilty, getting six months probation and a $1,000 fine.