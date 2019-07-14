Nicki Minaj Slams Fan After Being Accused of Not Supporting Female Rappers

Nicki Minaj fired back at a fan on Twitter this weekend after she was accused of not supporting other female rappers. Minaj is considered a pioneer in the world of hip hop, and from the sound of it she does not take kindly to the idea that she does not support her peers. On Friday, journalist Warren Stocker posted a tweet asserting that Cardi B was more welcoming to other female rappers than Minaj is.

“Nicki would never,” Stocker wrote. “I’m so here for Cardi supporting these women in the industry. Y’all love to act like the only female MCs are the ones taking off they clothes. There is a diversity of artists out there. You just have to be willing to find them and then support them!”

Minaj retweeted Stocker’s insult, adding a caption of her own. She pulled no punches in disproving the accusation while hurling expletive-laced insults at the same time.

“Clown tingz. Keep my d- out y’all mouth,” she wrote. “6 days ago NICKI started posting DIFF FEMALE RAPPERS ON HER PAGE. B-es who write raps & respect an authentic come up. Yesterday y’all started this clown convo. Don’t fkn mention me.”

“I’m the fkng GOAT. anybody who don’t know that,” she concluded with a middle finger emoji.

Stocker later deleted his tweet, and then Minaj deleted hers as well. Still, the exchange was a heated one, especially when Minaj turned her fury on Stocker more personally. The 36-year-old dredged up some of the writer’s old tweets where he defended Minaj from slander, referring to her as his “girl.”

“This was him in 2014,” she wrote with a clown face emoji.

Stocker soon deactivated his entire Twitter profile, and has shown no signs of reviving them yet.

The whole social media saga stemmed from an interview with Jermaine Dupri. On Friday, Dupri told PEOPLE that he has no patience for female rappers, saying: “they’re all rapping about the same thing.”

“I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper. For me, it’s like strippers rapping and as far as rap goes I’m not getting who is the best rapper,” he said. “I’m getting like, okay you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about dancing in the club, you got a story about dancing in the club, okay, alright.”

“Who’s gonna be the rapper? At some point, somebody’s gonna have to break out of that mold and show us other things, just rap about other things besides that.”

It was Cardi B who fired back the hardest at Dupri, as Stocker noted. She posted two videos on Instagram, giving an explicit point-by-point comeback to Dupri’s quotes.

“There’s a lot of female rappers that be rapping their ass off who don’t talk about their p- and don’t be talking about getting down and dirty and y’all don’t be supporting them,” she said.

Cardi B did not mention Minaj in her videos.