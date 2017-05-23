Nicki Minaj Wears Nothing But Rope For Sultry Photo Shoot

Nicki Minaj got all tied up for a new photo shoot, and she gave her Instagram followers a NSFW sneak peek.

I’ve always been a very #blunt person. Who wants to smoke w/me? Photo by Grizz Makeup by Sheika Styled by B Hair by Neal #GangGangGang A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 22, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Just a day after appearing a the Billboard Music Awards, Minaj shared three separate photos from the session. They each feature the “Super Bass” rapper in a skimpy outfit made out of rope. The bonded strands can barely contain her assets.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The three photos have racked up a combined total of more than 1.3 likes.

One pic showed Minaj holding a marijuana blunt, and she was not shy about it in the caption.

“I’ve always been a very #blunt person. Who wants to smoke w/me?” she said.

Up Next: Nicki Minaj’s Look During Miley Cyrus’ Performance At Billboard Music Awards Is Priceless

The “Starships” singer kept it much simpler on the other two photos. One featured three emojis, and the other just said “milking it,” which was presumably a reference to the person on set that appears to be grabbing her breast to adjust the outfit.

Milking it A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 22, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

More: Nicki Minaj Bares All In Red Leather Ensemble On Twitter Ahead Of Billboard Music Awards

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Minaj in a revealing rope outfit.

She recently wore a rope top even more revealing than the one wore in the above photos. It turns out it was all for a creepy music video, which Minaj previewed on her Instagram.

She also made headlines this week for possibly throwing some shade at Miley Cyrus. She had a rather peculiar facial expression when Cyrus wrapped her performance of her new single.

[h/t Instagram: @nickiminaj]