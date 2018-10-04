Nicki Minaj Reveals She Is a Domestic Violence Survivor

In a sneak preview of her upcoming Queen documentary, Nicki Minaj tearfully opened up about her past experiences with domestic violence.

The “Chung Li” rapper shared two clips from the documentary on social media Tuesday. In one, she describes throwing out her arms in front of her mother to protect her after her father’s alleged abuse.

#Queen The documentary – Coming Soon

“I remember when my mother would let my father be violent with her. And she always brings up this story, as a little girl I would stand in front of my mother and go like this,” Minaj said, throwing her arms out to the sides.

“Maybe some people would describe me as abrasive or bitchy or whatever because I vowed from that age no man would ever abuse me, call me out my name or treat me like that,” she continued, becoming emotional. “Then all of a sudden, that was my life.”

In a second post, she described how the alleged abuse affected not just her work, but her self-worth as well.

#Queen The Documentary Coming Soon [Pt. 2]

“Who was I gonna inspire when I had nothing in me to give? I let one human being make me so low that I didn’t even remember who I was,” she said. “I was scared to get in the studio. I didn’t believe in myself.”

She said that as soon as she moved to Miami, she started to feel differently. “All of a sudden, in Miami, I started catching a vibe as soon as I went to Miami. As soon as I changed locations, started catching the vibe. And then one day I got the vibe, it’s time to go to New York,” she said, adding that New York is where she recorded songs like “Coco Chanel” and “Good Form” that are featured on her Queen album.

Minaj did not name a man from that relationship.

Fans were sympathetic toward the 35-year-old rapper in the comment sections of both posts.

“Inspiration… your story is so powerful,” one fan wrote.

“Devastating,” another said.

“Love you nicki,” someone else wrote.

“Such a strong young woman,” another said.

Minaj has been in the headlines lately for her feud with rapper Cardi B. In September, the two got into a heated altercation in New York City, where they were both attending Harper’s Bazaar’s event during New York Fashion Week. Cardi used the event as an opportunity to confront Minaj, wanting to “address the lies” Minaj has allegedly spread about her, sources told TMZ.

Once Cardi approached Minaj’s table, Minaj’s security jumped into action, allegedly hitting Cardi in the face with their elbow. Cardi then lunged after Minaj after several people tried to break up the fight.

In video footage, Cardi can be heard yelling, “B— come here,” multiple times as Minaj stood against a wall. Cardi eventually threw one of her high heels toward Minaj and was then escorted away from the area.

“Let her say something about my daughter again,” Cardi said.