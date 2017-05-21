Nicki Minaj Bares All In Red Leather Ensemble On Twitter Ahead Of Billboard Music Awards

Nicki Minaj took to social media to show off an unforgettable look ahead of the Billboard Music Awards.

Saturday, the rapper took to Twitter sharing a pair of images of herself in a steamy red ensemble that included a scarlet coat of what looked like a faux fur.

Minaj’s hair was a pink and blonde knee-length style, and she showcased a good deal of her zaftig thighs, as well as a bit of her curvy derriere, in her outfit.

A profusion of bracelets about her left wrist, she’d slid into a pair of bright red boots that stretched past her knees and clasped on a tangle of glistening necklaces. Her gleaming bright red bralett ematched a set of underwear that’d been accompanied by scarlet strings of beads sloping about the musicians’ thighs.

That setting was a narrow room with walls of plush charcoal, and in the two images Nicki tweeted on Saturday, the Anaconda rapper leaned against those walls.

Check out the pics below:

The two images posted Saturday featured the hashtag, “#NickiBBMAs,” likely a reference to the fact the Billboard Music Awards will to occur Sunday in Las Vegas.

She posted a trio of images of herself in the selfsame ensemble, in the same setting, to Instagram just four days prior.

Held at the T-Mobile Arena on the Strip, the Billboard Music Awards will open with a performance from Nicki, as the award show’s own website reported on Thursday.

She’s also nominated for the fan-voted Billboard Chart Achievement award alongside Luke Bryan, The Chainsmokers, Twenty One Pilots and The Weeknd.

