Nicki Minaj and Ex Meek Mill Get Into Public Screaming Match Caught on Video

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill got into a shouting match in public this week, and it got ugly. The fight drew the attention of passersby, who caught some of it on video. Now fans are wondering where exactly things stand between Mill, Minaj and her new husband.

Minaj and Mill dated for about two years at the height of their fame, and fans have never forgotten it. Neither have they, judging by the intensity of their fight on Friday. According to TMZ, the shouting match went down at a high-end clothing store called Maxfield, located in West Hollywood.

Sources close to Mill said that he was in the store shopping when Minaj and her husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty arrived. They reportedly approached him, and tempers flared fast.

The insider said that Mill asked Minaj and Petty if they could move their conversation somewhere more private, but they refused. They added that Mill has no interest in a continued feud with Minaj and Petty.

“He’s just happy he’s in a much better place, personally and professionally, than he was back when he and Nicki were dating,” they said.

Minaj’s representatives have not commented on the story, and there is still no word on how it started. Either way, Mill and Petty could be heard exchanging insults, with Mill telling Petty he is too afraid to have this confrontation in private. Minaj got involved as well, saying that Mill is still not over her. All the while, customers were slowly backing away from the scene.

The outburst ended with Mill being held back by his own security guards, and then being escorted out of the store by them and employees of Maxfield. The rapper reportedly had 10 people in his entourage, while Minaj and Petty were on their own.

For those that do not recall, Minaj and Mill began dating sometime around the beginning of 2015. Their relationship was big news in the world of hip hop, since both were established stars. Many fans also speculated that it contributed to the beef between Mill and Drake.

Minaj announced that she and Mill had broken up in January of 2017. Two months later, Mill was arrested for alleged assault in St. Louis, and sentenced to two to four years in prison. However, after numerous questions were raised about his arrest and his trial, he was released in April of 2018.

Mill was later the subject of a docuseries on Amazon Prime Video titled Free Meek, which looks into the U.S. criminal justice system. He is now an activist leader for the REFORM Alliance Foundation.