Nicki Minaj Reveals Cleavage-Filled Photos, Sports Gold Crown

Nicki Minaj isn’t shy about flaunting her curvy figure and she was at it again in full force on Thursday night. The 34-year-old rapper celebrated the release of two of her new songs by unleashing multiple videos and photos on Instagram that show her rocking a cleavage-baring bodysuit.

Exclusive 😻 always feel better. 👅 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

She captioned the first Instagram pic: “Exclusive always feel better.”

The stunning images show Nicki Minaj rocking a gold crown that matches her thigh-high strap-up boots and golden corset-style belt. She was pictured rocking a loose-fitting white bodysuit that exposed her busty build with her long locks cascading down her side.

The Grammy-nominated musician was clearly feeling the look as she proceeded to reveal a handful of other snaps and videos. One clip showed her standing on a riser trying to rev up the production team with a “pep talk.”

Minaj shared the clip with the caption: “Last night’s camera crew was over my sh*t & was ready to GO HOME!!! so I called myself giving them this lil dry pep talk & told them I was gonna get it in one take. These lil dry claps…hey guys, if you’re out there, love you & thank you! #SecretShoot ok how many hours left b4 #ICantEvenLie & #Nobody drops?!?!! MIDNIGHT EST!!!! go get #Realize #RakeItUp & #SwishSwish.”

Another photo showed Nicki seated on a chair in the shimmering outfit and flashing a sexy look at the camera.

The “Anaconda” songstress captioned the snap: “I just gave him the key to the cookie jar. I don’t share his goodies. #QueenTingz #BarbieTingz sit down pon it, mi know fi sit down pon it. bad btchs keep dat exclusive.”

The “SuperBass” songstress also gave her followers a look at the behind-the-scenes prep time as she got her hair and makeup done.

She posted a video with the caption: “Every girl knows what I’m doing. When u waitin on that eye liner to dry so u gotta keep ya eyes mad low like a crazy person. Cuz if u open them eyes and mess it up, u dead a** b ready to kill somebody…”

From her dressing room, Minaj posed for another steamy pic to give a head-to-toe look at her outfit.

Nicki captioned the revealing snap: “Who’s prepared for 2 new songs @ midnight?!?!”

Nicki’s last video showed her striking a series of seductive poses. She was filmed vibing to some chill music while standing on a black riser with a bright light shining behind her.

The fashionable star shared the clip with the caption: “Secret shoots bumpin…”