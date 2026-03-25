Nicki Minaj Allegedly Owes a 6-Figure Debt She Won’t Pay

Nicki Minaj is facing a new lawsuit from a concert production company that claims the “Super Bass” artist still owes more than $275,000 in fees.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in New York, 24/7 Productions claims that the rapper has refused to reimburse the money it spent producing her performances at iHeartRadio’s 2023 Jingle Ball and her Pink Friday 2 album launch party later that year, TMZ reports.

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WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 29: Nicki Minaj attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM’s “Melania” at The Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

The company, which is suing for breach of contract and seeking an excess of $275,000 in damages, claims that it had submitted budgets to the musician’s team, which were subsequently approved, and provided advance planning, on-site management, staffing, audio, lighting, rigging, ground transportation, and overall logistics.

The company then claims that it advanced more than $275,000 to Minaj’s team for expenses that were meant to be repaid — but never were. Minaj’s team allegedly acknowledged the debts and promised to pay them, as per the lawsuit, writing, “We will be able to send you the money for the radio shows as soon as it is received.”

Minaj would then go on to hire the company again to provide end-to-end live-event production services for her Pink Friday 2 tour in 2024, but still allegedly never paid the invoice from the previous year.

“Despite many attempts over the course of nearly two years to ‘chase up’ payment of the 24/7 Invoices, defendants have inexplicably failed to pay any portion,” the company’s lawyers wrote in a complaint obtained by Billboard, noting that the company was “never given a reason” for the non-payment.

“The only responses from defendants’ team [has been] the mantra-like ‘we’ll look into this,’” they alleged.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour – New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)

“Plaintiff provided the services to Defendants detailed herein at Ms. Minaj’s request,” the company’s lawyers continued. The economic benefit conferred upon Ms. Minaj was obtained at Plaintiff’s expense, as Plaintiff has not been compensated for the services (and incurred expenses) that directly enabled the funds to be received by Ms. Minaj.”

Minaj has not responded publicly to the lawsuit.