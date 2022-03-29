Nick Lachey Lashes out at Photographer in Heated Video

Nick Lachey is speaking out after lashing out at a paparazzo following a dinner on Sunday. After TMZ reported that Lachey “got violent toward a photographer” taking his and wife Vanessa Lachey’s photo from her car, he denies getting violent but admits to “overreacting.”

Lachey, 48, noticed the photographer from her car after he and Vanessa, 41, went out to eat at Mastro’s in Beverly Hills. He walked across the street, and allegedly hit the car window and called her a “p— mother—er.” Vanessa was reportedly yelling for the photographer to open her car door.

As Lachey walked away, the paparazzo rolled her window down and yelled out to him, causing him to dart back to the car, where he reached in the window and tried to grab the photographer’s phone. Later, after another paparazzo yelled to him from his car, Lachey walked away with his middle fingers raised.

Lachey took to Twitter Monday morning to acknowledge the videos that TMZ published of him. “Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel. I clearly overrated. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done,” he wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, he continued, “However, for TMZ or anyone else to say that I was violent or that I ‘got physical’ with someone is reckless and absolutely false. Once again, TMZ likes to [create] their own clickbait narrative. Life’s too short, we move on.”

Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who have been married since 2011 and share three children, just wrapped up the second season of the Netflix hit reality dating TV show Love Is Blind. The couple hosts the dating show, helping the contestants navigate the pods in the beginning of each season and later moderate the reunion at the end of the seasons once the drama has played out. Nick told PopCulture.com that he is a fan of the experimental nature of the show.

“I think whether or not people come out of this having found that partner or not, I think they’re all appreciative of the experience and the journey that they went on. I think it’s a powerful kind of moment for them, no matter how it ends. And thankfully, it has ended in true love and lasting relationships for some of them, which is great,” he said in February.