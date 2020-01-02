Nick Gordon’s Last Instagram Post Prior to ‘Overdose’, Death Was About Bobbi Kristina Brown

In the wake of Nick Gordon‘s death from an alleged drug overdose on New Years Day, his most recent Instagram post was revealed to be about his ex-fiancé, the late Bobbi Kristina Brown. The daughter of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston was found in a coma while in her bathtub in 2015. Nearly three years ago, Gordon had posted a screenshot of Brown fervently defending him to his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nickdgordon on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:41am PST

“Speaks for itself. I love you my angel,” Gordon wrote in the caption back in early 2017. In Brown’s original post, which would have been made prior to her death in 2015, adamantly defended Gordon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You all think you know my husband,” Brown wrote at the time, “You swear on EVERYTHING, which is probably why you ALL have NOTHING and are NOTHING but worthless-ass individuals.” She ended the passionate, profane defense of Gordon with, “You came from hell, now go back where you belong.”

The post came sometime after Gordon found Brown unconscious in the bathtub, after which he claimed to have administered CPR while waiting for paramedics. After being transferred to a hospital, she spent several months in a coma, Brown died the same year from lobar pneumonia, due to the fact that she was found “in water complicating mixed drug intoxication.”

Gordon was later found legally responsible for Brown’s death in civil court.

Following the news of Gordon’s sudden death earlier today, social media swiftly reacted, with many users calling what happened to him “karma” following Brown’s death several years earlier. On Instagram, someone posted an image of Gordon when he appeared on Dr. Phil to talk about his addiction and attempts to enter recovery in the months that followed Brown’s death.

Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker, Jr., released a statement on behalf of his family earlier today.

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” the statement began. “He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”