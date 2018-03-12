Nick Gordon Arrested Again for Domestic Violence

Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of of Bobbi Kristina Brown, has been charged with domestic violence for the second time in a year.

Gordon, 29, was arrested by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office on one count of domestic violence “battery — touch or strike,” The Blast reports citing online records. He posted a $500 bond, and is slated to appear in court April 6.

Gordon was taken into custody in the early hours of Saturday morning following an incident with his girlfriend. Officers were called to Gordon’s home for a possible disturbance and found 26-year-old Laura Leal with a bloody swollen bottom lip, according to an arrest report from The Blast.

Leal refused medical treatment and declined to press charges. The officer arrested Gordon based on Leal’s injuries and her statement, according to the arrest report.

The arrest comes nine months after Gordon was charged for domestic violence involving Leal, but she stopped cooperating and the charges were dropped.

Gordon has been scrutinized for years in the 2015 death of Whitney Houston’s only daughter. He was ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi Kristina Brown’s estate in 2016, months after being found legally responsible for her death.

Brown died in 2015 at age 22, six months after she was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in her suburban Atlanta home.

An autopsy revealed a slew of drugs in her system that Brown’s family attributed to Gordon, claiming he fed her a “toxic cocktail” and placed her in the tub.

Last month, Bobby Brown told Rolling Stone he felt justice for his daughter had not yet been served — and would only be once Gordon was in jail.