Nick Carter and His Wife Spotted Together Amid Ongoing Sexual Assault Scandal

After being accused by a former pop star and ex-girlfriend of sexual assault, Nick Carter and his wife were spotted enjoying a night out in Vegas with another couple on Saturday.

Carter, his wife Lauren Kitt, and the other couple enjoyed a moonlit dinner at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway, the restaurant said in a press release. The 35-year-old is currently living in Las Vegas during the Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life residency at Planet Hollywood with his boy band.

Carter was accused of sexual assault by former teen pop star Melissa Schuman, who was a member of the girl band Dream and says Carter forced her to have sex with him in 2002 when he was 22 and she was 18.

Carter responded to the allegations and denied Schuman’s claim.

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations,” Carter said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally.”

“This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later,” he continued. “It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

Schuman told Dr. Oz that she came forward 15 years later because she was “triggered” by the Harvey Weinstein accusations.

“Well, since the Harvey Weinstein allegations came out, it was a big trigger for me,” Schuman said in a clip released by Page Six. “I started to notice that I had kind of suppressed a lot of the memories for years with all these other brave women coming forward.”

“I started to notice I had a lot of anxiety manifesting in my body,” Schuman told Mehmet Oz on Dr. Oz. “That was really making it hard for me to just carry on, like every single day it was really impacting me mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.”

Schuman said a friend’s words convinced her to speak out.

“Now is the time, there has been no other time in history that women have been able to stand up and speak out and be able to be supported,” she told Oz.

Schuman said she was coming forward for herself and that she forgives Carter.

“I forgive you. I don’t want anything from you,” the 33-year-old Schuman said. “I wish you only the best. I don’t want your money. I didn’t do this to hurt you or your family. I did this for me because I needed this healing, and I also came forward because I want to inspire other victims, other people who have been assaulted, to come forward and know that they have a voice.”

Last week, Carter’s former Dancing With the Stars partner Sharna Burgess spoke out in support of Carter.

“Please know your facts before stating your opinion,” the 32-year-old pro dancer wrote alongside a link to a Backstreet Boys fan site post about the allegations against him.

She later followed through, posting a video showing her support for Carter. She stressed that support for Carter does not mean she doesn’t support female empowerment or the #MeToo movement.

“They are both movements that I am a part of, here for and proud of,” she wrote. “Nick was definitely one of the most respectful guys that I’ve ever danced with on the show. So understanding of the difference between the character and the dance and then the action.”

She said Carter was “incredibly sweet” from the day they started working together and was “accepting” of her “bossing” him around. She said Carter owned up about the “darkness” he’d faced in his life to inspire others.