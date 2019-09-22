Nick Carter Reportedly Increases Security Following Brother Aaron’s Comments That He Would ‘Kill Everyone’

In the days following stunning allegations of abuse and rape from his younger brother, Nick Carter has now reportedly increased security for the welfare of his family after Aaron Carter revealed in a social media post that he would “kill everyone.”

According to Us Weekly, Carter is not taking any chances over Aaron’s threats and comments on social media, allegedly amping up security ahead of his second child’s birth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Nick has beefed up security,” a source told the outlet. “There is definite concern for Lauren [Nick’s pregnant wife] and this situation has been very stressful for her. She’s very close to her due date but because of what happened previously with her pregnancies and the stress, they just want the baby to get here safely and there is concern that because of the stress she will go into early labor.”

Aaron Carter should not be in possession of any guns!! It has to be illegal to make verbal threats of gun violence, right????@LancasterPolice https://t.co/NQgNRMobVB — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) September 21, 2019

The Backstreet Boys member and his wife, Lauren Kitt, who tied the not in 2014, are expecting their second child in just a few weeks. The couple share one child, Odin, 3, and suffered a miscarriage last September.

In the clip highlighting alarming remarks, which aired on Aaron’s Instagram Live Friday, Sept. 20, the “I Want Candy” singer made threats and odd statements, that perplexed many in the comments section of his stream.

“Are you not entertained? Is this not why you are here?” Aaron, 31, said in a video clip shared to Twitter on Friday before picking up what appeared to be an assault rifle. “Is this not why you are here? Because I’m proper f—ing right here.”

Aaron continued: “The difference is, it’s 2020 virtually. And I’m Maximus. So don’t imprison me and count on me to not battle again and kill everyone” before adding, “that’s my dark sense of humor.”

Perez Hilton took to Twitter, sharing the clip and admitting that the 31-year-old needs “help.” Carter replied to Hilton, admitting he was, “truly now afraid for [his] family’s safety” with the hashtag, help.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Carter issued a statement that he and his sister Angel had filed restraining orders against Aaron over his alarming comments, and claims to bring harm to Kitt and their unborn child.

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Carter tweeted alongside hashtags, mental health, gun control now and gun control.

Carter continued: “In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”