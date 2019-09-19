Nick Carter Calls for ‘Gun Control Now’ in Message About Brother Aaron Following Restraining Order

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is calling for “Gun Control Now” and more awareness for mental health after he says his brother Aaron Carter threatened his pregnant wife and their unborn child. Carter filed a restraining order against his brother earlier this week expressing concern over the “I Want Candy” singer’s ownership of at least six firearms that he keeps “readily available” and Aaron’s statement that “I think about killing Lauren Kitt,” Carter’s pregnant wife. The statement was made during an Aug. 7 FaceTime call with their sister Angel, during which Aaron also allegedly confessed that he has “thoughts of killing babies.”

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Carter wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, Sept. 17, the same day that news of the restraining order broke. He added the hashtags “mental health,” “Gun Control Now,” and “Gun Control.”

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” he continued. “We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

Seemingly responding to his brother’s public statement, Aaron wrote in a Wednesday, Sept. 18 since-deleted tweet that he had “decided to voluntarily allow the sheriffs department to hold on to two of my rifle.” Also using the hashtags “Gun Safety” and “Gun Control,” Aaron said that he had surrendered his weapons “to show my good faith and cooperation with law enforcement.”

The drama between the two brothers has been going on for weeks, though the restraining order seems to be the last straw. On Tuesday, Aaron confirmed on Twitter that Carter had taken out a restraining order against him that requires him to remain at least 100 feet away from him, his wife, and their unborn child.

“So my brother just got a restraining order against me. And I was just served [laughing out loud],” he tweeted on Tuesday. “Take care. [Nick Carter] we’re done for life. I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend.”

Carter has not released any further statements regarding the drama, nor has he responded to any of his brother’s claim. Meanwhile, Aaron is continuing to speak out on social media, including denying reports that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and also alleging his late sister sexually abused him when he was a child.