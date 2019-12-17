Nick Cannon Just Went After 50 Cent for Supporting Eminem

Nick Cannon is setting his sights on 50 Cent amid his ongoing, mostly one-sided feud with Eminem. After 50 Cent took to Instagram on Sunday to side with Eminem in the recently re-sparked drama, Cannon hit back with a post of his own on Monday, inviting the rapper to come hash it out on the stage of Wild ‘N Out.

“[50 Cent] since Massa is incapacitated we cordially invite you to come to the show [Wild ‘N Out] and get his smoke!! LOL,” Cannon wrote.

In his post, he shared a screenshot of one of Leonardo DiCaprio and Samuel L. Jackson’s scenes in Django Unchained.

Cannon’s Monday post came just hours after 50 Cent on Sunday added his voice to the debate. Sharing a photo of Cannon wearing a blue bikini top, the rapper seemingly dismissed Cannon’s diss tracks and sided with Eminem.

“Nick like so that’s it, nobody cares about my dis record. No Nobody cares LOL,” he wrote.

Although the feud between Cannon and Eminem, which is a result of both of their relationships with Mariah Carey, seemed to have died down for the most part in recent years, it was reignited earlier this month after Eminem dropped Cannon’s name in his verse on Fat Joe’s “Lord Above.”

Cannon didn’t take well to the rhyme, and he hit back just days later with his first of two diss tracks, “The Invitation.” Along with inviting Eminem to join him on Wild ‘N Out, he also dragged the rapper’s 23-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers into the mix.

“Call Kim, somebody get Hailey and that other kid you raising that ain’t even your baby,” he raps.

Although sources warned that the line could be a boiling point for Eminem, who simply responded to the track on Twitter demanding an apology, Cannon, just days later, released a second diss track, “Pray For Him.”

Unfortunately, Cannon’s moves aren’t going over so well, and along with receiving thousands more “thumbs down” than “thumbs up” on his videos, the hashtag “RIP Nick Cannon” has also trended on Twitter.

At this time, Eminem has not released a diss track of his own.