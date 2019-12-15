Niall Horan Reveals the Flirty Pickup Line Lizzo Used on Him When They First Met

Niall Horan had a great first meeting with Lizzo. The singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of his stint as musical guest on tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live and revealed what happened the first time he met the “Good as Hell” singer. Horan revealed Lizzo used a pink-up line on him when they first met.

“I was in London doing a radio performance in the studio,” he remembered. “She was coming in to do an interview in the studio as well and someone said, ‘Oh, Lizzo’s here! She’d love to meet you.’”

“We’re passing in the corridor, I was like, ‘Ah! Lovely to meet you!’ Gave her a big hug. ‘Your voice is incredible. Your songs are amazing. You’re absolutely smashing it,’” he continued. “And literally, without missing a beat, she just went, ‘You can smash this!’”

The former One Direction member told Jimmy Fallon he loved the “Soulmate” crooner’s quick wit and boldness.

“And I was just like, ‘Fair play,’” he added. “I actually started blushing myself!”

Horan and Lizzo are the latest musical guests to grace the NBC variety sketch series. Horan is set to take the stage with his music on Dec. 14 with host Scarlett Johansson, while Lizzo will make her debut on the SNL stage Dec. 21 alongside host Eddie Murphy.

Lizzo has had an eventful week, starting with going viral after she was filmed twerking in a black dress that showed off her entire backside during the Laker Girls’ performance to her song, “Juice.”

The singer spoke out about the viral moment and subsequent controversy while appearing on CBS This Morning Thursday.

“It’s their opinion. It’s not for me to really ingest, it’s for them to express and for me to choose to listen to or not,” she told Gayle King of the backlash.

“I think no one would have ever saw what I was wearing, like the back of it, if I didn’t get up and dance,” she added. “The Laker girls came up to me and said, ‘We’re so excited that you’re here, we want to perform one of your songs for you.’ And I remember I was sitting there and I was with my manager and my friend and they were like, ‘You should get up and dance, they’re doing this for you,’ and I was like, ‘All right.’”

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.