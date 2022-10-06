Nia Long Steps out in LA Amidst Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long has been dealing with an incredibly difficult situation as of late. It was recently reported that her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was suspended from his position as the head coach of the Boston Celtics after allegedly engaging in an intimate relationship with one of the franchise's female staffers. In light of the scandal, Long has been seen out and about in Los Angeles during which she was asked how she's been coping, per TMZ.

When the paparazzi caught Long out in Los Angeles, they asked her how she's been doing. Although, the actor responded, "I don't have any comment right now, I'm sorry." The paparazzi continued to ask her whether she and Udoka were going to work things out. While she didn't answer the question, she did chuckle a bit when she heard it.

This whole scandal began when the Boston Celtics suspended Udoka from his position as head coach for the 2022-2023 season. Udoka allegedly engaged in an intimate relationship with a female member of the team's staff, which was in violation of the franchise's code of conduct. TMZ previously reported that Long, who shares a 10-year-old son with Udoka, was blindsided by the news. She reportedly recently moved to Boston and was looking for homes with her fiancé. Udoka reportedly knew that this story was going to break when they were in the midst of finding a home together. The Celtics reportedly knew about the alleged affair since July, while Long only found out about the situation in the days before it went public.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long told TMZ through her rep Shannon Barr. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children." Udoka also issued a statement after the news broke and apologized to his family and the Boston Celtics for this "difficult situation."

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," he stated. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."