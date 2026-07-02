NFL Star George Kittle Hints at When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Getting Married

Although there is much speculation that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will get married in New York City during the Fourth of July weekend, NFL star George Kittle has seemingly hinted at when the event will actually take place.

Following Swift’s surprise performance at his and Kelce’s annual three-day Tight End University training camp, Kittle spoke to PEOPLE about her appearance. “She’s just such an awesome person to give us her time this close to their wedding,” he shared. “So we’re just so thankful that they’re here.”

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While Kittle didn’t necessarily confirm the exact wedding date, he said, “She’s just hanging out, talking to my mom. Thanks mom. Shoutout Taylor for talking to my mom again. But she’s just so kind, and it’s awesome to have her around.”

At Kittle’s request, Swift performed “Love Story” during her surprise performance. She also sang a duet with country singer Lainey Wilson.

Rumors have been circulating that Swift and Kelce are getting married at New York City’s Madison Square Garden over the July Fourth weekend.

According to a Polymarket poll, the couple is 100% expected to get married by August 31. However, pollsters believe there is a 96% chance that Swift and Kelce will exchange vows by July 3, and a 97% chance by July 4.

New York City mayor Zohran Mandani confirmed on Wednesday that a permit has been filed for a “large event” at Madison Square Garden.

“We are fully prepared,” he explained. “There isn’t anything to share beyond that.”

New York Police Commissioner Jessice Tisch pointed out that law enforcement “will of course have a detail in place.” She also declined to share any further details.

Swift and Kelce first started dating in mid-2023. They got engaged in August 2025.