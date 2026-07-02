Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at Fiancé Travis Kelce’s Tight Ends and Friends Concert

As a surprise, Taylor Swift took the stage at her fiancé Travis Kelce’s Tight Ends and Friends concert for a performance.

Swift performed at the June 23 concert, which is part of the opening-night ceremony for Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen’s annual three-day training camp. She sang her hit track “Love Story” and did a duet with country singer Lainey Wilson.

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During the performance, the popstar revealed that a “very special tight end,” Kittle, had requested “Love Story.”

Along with Swift and Wilson, others who performed at the concert were Dan + Shay and Chase Rice.

Kittle told PEOPLE that he was grateful that Swift had time to attend the event amid her and Kelce’s wedding planning. “So we’re just so thankful that they’re here,” he declared.

The couple, who got engaged in August 2025, is rumored to be getting married at Madison Square Garden in New York City during the July 4th weekend. However, further details about the nuptials haven’t been disclosed. Sources also said that guests haven’t even been told where the venue is. They were just told to be in New York City during the holiday weekend.

According to a Polymarket poll, those predicted to attend the big event include Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Selena Gomez, Alana and Este Haim, Sabrina Carpenter, and Gracie Abrams.

Among those who made the poll but are not expected to attend are Swift’s one-time good friend, Blake Lively (29% chance), and, of course, Swift’s longtime nemesis, Kanye West (1% chance),

Swift and Kelce were first romantically linked in mid-2023 and went public with their romance during the 2023-2024 NFL season.