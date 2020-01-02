New Year’s Eve: Jenny McCarthy Fans Are Feeling Her Absence on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve’

Jenny McCarthy’s absence on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve this year has many fans puzzled and hoping she’ll make a return in 2021. The Masked Singer judge decided to stay home with husband and Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg, sharing the time with family instead of the crowd in New York City.

Wahlberg made the announcement clear during a chat with Closer Weekly.

“It’s amazing, to be able to spend some time together this Christmas and not have to think, ‘We have to leave tomorrow for Times Square for New Year’s Eve,’” Wahlberg told the outlet. “The first New Year’s Eve she hosted I performed with New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys. The last one she hosted, I performed again with New Kids on the Block. So her 10-year run of hosting NYE was book-ended with the first day I met her and I got to spend it with her again performing both times, so it’s really … it’s kind of cool.”

Fans of McCarthy made it clear that they missed her on the show alongside long-time host Ryan Seacrest.

“[Jenny McCarthy] We will miss you on Rockin Eve. Enjoy time with your family and a blessed New Year!” one fan wrote praising McCarthy.

“[New Year’s Rockin’ Eve] show just isn’t the same without the goddess [Jenny McCarthy] and where the hell is [Fergie]?” another added, wondering why Fergie was absent this year too.

“[Jenny McCarthy] I can’t watch New Years without you. I’m tapping out” a third wrote adding in the hashtag, “NewYears2020”

But not everybody was completely unhappy that McCarthy had chosen to stay home.

“I’m a bit disappointed no Jenny McCarthy on New Years Eve. It was becoming sort of a tradition her annoying the shit out of me,” a critic of McCarthy wrote about her not being around.

All of that said, McCarthy and Wahlberg feel they do deserve the break and the New Kids on the Block singer made his reasons perfectly clear to Closer.

“You know, it’s going to be the first New Year’s since we’ve been together that we don’t have to stop kissing at midnight,” Wahlberg said. “We won’t have Ryan Seacrest in our ear saying, ‘Donnie, Jenny, what do you have to say?”

That’s exactly what some fans echoed with their comments.

“[Jenny McCarthy] Gona miss you tonight, (Ryan looks lost) but have a great New Year. Both of you. !!!!! It’s about time to do it together with out millions of people…Don’t forget your 12 Grapes.” a fan wrote regarding the decision.