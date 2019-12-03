New Justin Timberlake Photos of Him on His Phone Leak Amid Alisha Wainwright Drama

New photos have surfaced of Justin Timberlake on the set of Palmer about a week after he was spotted holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright. In the new photos from Monday, published by the Daily Mail, Timberlake wears a blue coat on set and is glued to his cell phone, making calls and texts. Click here to see the photos.

Beneath his jacket, Timberlake was dressed as his character in the film, donning a navy work shirt and matching pants. He again was not wearing his wedding ring, although that is most likely due to the fact that his character is not married.

Timberlake raised a few eyebrows last month when he was photographed without his wedding ring and holding hands with co-star Wright at a bar in New Orleans. The two held hands under a table while on an outdoor balcony at The Absinthe. Wainwright was also photographed with her hand resting on Timberlake’s thigh.

Video published by The Sun, who was first to publish the photos of the two, showed Timberlake appearing intoxicated and leaning against a wall for support.

After the photos made headlines, Wainwright’s representative said that “there is no validity” to the speculation surrounding her and Timberlake. Neither Timberlake nor his wife Jessica Biel have publicly commented on the photos, although a source told E! News that Timberlake “feels guilty” about the incident.

“They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing,” the insider said of him and Biel. “But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable.”

The source added that Timberlake had “too much to drink and got carried away,” but that his and Biel’s “marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her.”

The “SexyBack” singer and Biel have been married since 2012 and are parents to 4-year-old son Silas.

Wainwright’s father, Jeff Wainwright, insisted to the Daily Mail that the speculation surrounding his daughter and Timberlake is unfair. “It’s all just speculation,” he said, describing his daughter as a “free spirit.”

“She is in New Orleans doing some work, that is all. They are working on a movie together. I have seen it all over the news. I did not make anything of it, really. I am a music producer, so I am used to all the hoopla. This is the business we are in. This is how it goes,” Jeff, 59, said.