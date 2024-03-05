'New Girl' Actress Comes out as Queer

Zoe Lister-Jones is opening up about her sexuality following her divorce from artist and filmmaker Daryl Wein. Attending the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, Feb. 25, where she debuted her new romance with filmmaker Sammi Cohen, the New Girl actress came out as queer while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm here, I'm queer, I have some fear but I'm working through it," Lister-Jones said when asked about her plus-one, who she called "an amazing filmmaker in their own right." Cohen directed the 2023 film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, as well as Hulu's Crush. Cohen debuted her romance with Cohen following her divorce from Wein, whom she was married to from 2013 to 2022. The actress filed for divorce from Weinn in September 2022, citing "irreconcilable differences."

(Photo: JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

As she attended the Spirit Awards, Jones took a moment to praise the event's gender-neutral acting categories, telling THR that she is "so grateful to Film Independent for really being pioneers in that area. All award shows should follow in their footsteps and make categories genderless." Jones noted, "I'm dating a nonbinary person. I'm friends with so many nonbinary people. And I think that without really shifting the paradigm in a larger way, it's closing a lot of doors for really important voices."

Jones attended the Spirit Awards for her series Slip, which she created, co-executive produced, and starred in as Mae Cannon. The series was nominated for an award at the event. Speaking with THR about the nomination, the actress said "the Independent Spirit Awards is about independence of spirit. It's about defying categorization. It's about defying formula. It's also where I've been recognized for my work this awards season, and so I'm really proud to be here on many fronts, in terms of my work and also where I'm at in my life."

The actress, who last June celebrated Pride Month by sharing a photo of herself in a bikini with the caption, "queer ultimatum #happypride," further opened up about the importance of attending the Spirit Awards in a post shared to Instagram, writing in part, "It has been a life long dream of mine to be nominated by @filmindependent and to have that dream not only come true, but to be recognized for Slip, a series so personal to me, it's just so deeply affirming, as an artist, and as a human."