New Details Emerge in Former ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules’ Fatal Car Crash

According to toxicology documents obtained by PEOPLE, former Bachelor star, Chris Soules did not have alcohol or drugs in his system following the fatal crash that killed war veteran and farmer, Kenneth Moser.

PEOPLE reports that the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation's (DCI) Criminalistics Laboratory discovered Soules' specimens were negative for drugs and alcohol.

The findings, filed Friday by Soules' legal team read, "The DCI conducted thorough toxicology testing on two separate samples – his urine and blood – and conclusively determined no detectable amounts of alcohol or drugs were in either specimen."

The report goes on to state that Soules has not been charged with any alcohol related offense, but rather, charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

According to the court documents, the 35-year-old's legal team also claims that the following is "not admissible," such as "Any evidence, testimony, reference, or argument that, on the night in question, Mr. Soules: 1) purchased alcohol, 2) consumed alcohol, 2) drove while impaired, or 3) had beer cans in or around his vehicle."

They have filed a motion that they not be used in reference to the case, nor presented to a jury.

Soules' legal team is also requesting that Moser, who died at the hospital after his tractor and Soules' pickup truck crashed not be referred to as "victim" during trial.

"Mr. Soules, like all other accused persons in the State of Iowa, is presumed innocent," the documents read, add further state that, "The State has not charged Mr. Soules with any crime asserting he is criminally responsible for the death of the decedent. Thus, it is wholly improper for the State or any witness to refer to the decedent as a 'victim' since such a reference inaccurately characterizes the events relevant to the instant charge.