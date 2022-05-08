Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Documentary Leaves Fans 'Heartbroken'
Marilyn Monroe will always be an icon. Within a week, a revealing Netflix documentary detailing the most intimate and devastating moments in her rise and ultimate demise to fame has been released. Coupled with Kim Kardashian donning two of Monroe's most historic looks at the 2022 Met Gala, Monroe has received yet another rebirth. The new Netflix documentary delves into her life, professional career, and untimely death. But after watching, many Netflix subscribers are left saddened by learning the reality that Monroe experienced in her daily life.
The documentary merges unheard recordings of interviews with friends and those who knew Monroe best, with the recording are from Anthony Summers, author of the book about Monroe Goddess. Footage and pictures of Monroe throughout her life are shown.
But her rise to stardom wasn't one that was welcomed in Hollywood. Monroe had many scandals that the public was invested in due to her sexy image. She had tumultuous marriages and relationships with public figures such as the Kennedy brothers. Monroe was also viewed as a "dumb blonde," though those close to her knew she was much more than that.
Besides seeing Monroe at the height of her career and eventual decline, the audience is able to learn difficult past in a way unlike ever before. And per social media, many were heartbroken to learn of her truth.
A true rags to riches
Watching the Marilyn Monroe documentary on Netflix, dramatic details aside…..my god she was absolutely gorgeous. Her beauty and impact has transcended decades, it’s astonishing. A Gemini icon, if you will— Amra Olević Reyes (@amrezy) April 30, 2022
Regardless of her misfortunes, Monroe lived an eventual life many dream of. And, her legacy continues decades later.
Brokenhearted
Watching The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes on Netflix and when I got to the part where Marilyn found notes written by Arthur Miller calling her a disappointment and a whore my heart broke. She probably thought she was marrying a cultivated and enlightened man.— Sabine Marlowe 🦝🦝🦝🦝🦝 (@SabineMarlowe) April 29, 2022
Men were the subject of contention for Monroe. They did not treat her as she deserve.
A depressive movie
Watching the Marilyn Monroe documentary on Netflix is so depressing because even to this day, this woman cannot be left in peace.— LilyCReads 🤍📖 (@LilyCReads) May 6, 2022
The fact that they gifted a jar of her hair to Kim K..
I hope she comes back to haunt. pic.twitter.com/vQU4YNuYQc
Fans just want Monroe to be able to rest peacefully. This documentary, many feel taints her legacy.
Abuse was prevalent
I did not know that Joe DiMaggio actually physically abused poor Marilyn. #themysteryofmarilynmonroe #netflix #MarilynMonroe pic.twitter.com/9rm7nFX1gx— Heather Lyons (@HezTalk) April 30, 2022
Monroe's history of suffering abuse was highlighted. Some men sexually abused her and others mentally and emotionally abused her.
A sad upbringing
This documentary on Marilyn Monroe on Netflix is heartbreaking. 10 foster homes, childhood molestation, abusive relationships, pregnancy loss…. She’s is hands down the most iconic woman on the planet & it’s upsetting she felt so unloved during her time— Claire (@stringfellow_md) April 29, 2022
Monroe's childhood was less than stellar. She grew up with not many familial ties.
Looking for love
Watching the Marilyn Monroe doc on Netflix. It's sad of course, but the bit where she's asked what attracted her to Arthur Miller and she says, "have you seen him," and smiles, and it hard cuts to him looking like Lurch from the Addams Family, got a snort-laugh out of me. pic.twitter.com/17VJtbxJil— Martin Kessler (@MovieKessler) April 28, 2022
The documentary detailed Monroe's love life, which was a misfortune. She was often attracted to men who didn't appreciate her.