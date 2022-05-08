Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Documentary Leaves Fans 'Heartbroken'

Marilyn Monroe will always be an icon. Within a week, a revealing Netflix documentary detailing the most intimate and devastating moments in her rise and ultimate demise to fame has been released. Coupled with Kim Kardashian donning two of Monroe's most historic looks at the 2022 Met Gala, Monroe has received yet another rebirth. The new Netflix documentary delves into her life, professional career, and untimely death. But after watching, many Netflix subscribers are left saddened by learning the reality that Monroe experienced in her daily life.

The documentary merges unheard recordings of interviews with friends and those who knew Monroe best, with the recording are from Anthony Summers, author of the book about Monroe Goddess. Footage and pictures of Monroe throughout her life are shown.

But her rise to stardom wasn't one that was welcomed in Hollywood. Monroe had many scandals that the public was invested in due to her sexy image. She had tumultuous marriages and relationships with public figures such as the Kennedy brothers. Monroe was also viewed as a "dumb blonde," though those close to her knew she was much more than that.

Besides seeing Monroe at the height of her career and eventual decline, the audience is able to learn difficult past in a way unlike ever before. And per social media, many were heartbroken to learn of her truth.