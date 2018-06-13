Netflix Will Not Remove ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ in Wake of Chef’s Death

Netflix announced that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown will not be leaving the streaming platform in June after all.

Subscribers noticed shortly after the celebrity chef was found dead in a hotel room in France Friday that his CNN series would be leaving Netflix in mid-June, leading them to plead to the streaming service to keep the show in its library in honor of the late television personality.

“Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come,” Netflix announced through its official Twitter account Tuesday.

Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come. — Netflix US (@netflix) June 12, 2018

The celebrity chef was found dead by suicide in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France, where he was filming upcoming episodes of the series.

His passing inspired fans to start a petition on Change.org to work out the licensing agreement, thankfully making fans’ wishes a reality days later.

Bourdain was revealed to have used a bathrobe belt to end his life. According to Prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny, the death appeared to not have been planned out thoroughly.

The investigator also said there were no signs of foul play in the incident, with Bourdain’s body showing no signs of violence.

CNN, the home of Parts Unknown, announced Bourdain’s death in a statement on Friday.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the statement read. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Not much is known about Bourdain’s final hours. He was set to eat dinner with friend Eric Ripert on Thursday night, but he did not show up. He then also missed a breakfast with Ripert on Friday morning, which caused his friend to grow concerned.

Ripert and a hotel receptionist soon entered Bourdain’s hotel room and discovered his body in the bathroom.

Ripert released a brief statement following his friend’s sudden passing.

“Anthony was my best friend,” Ripert wrote. “An exceptional human being, so inspiring [and] generous. One of the great storytellers who connected [with] so many. I pray he is at peace from the bottom of my heart. My love [and] prayers are also [with] his family, friends and loved ones.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).