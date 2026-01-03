‘Too Hot to Handle’ Personality Reveals Pregnancy

A Too Hot to Handle personality is going to be a mom again.

Season 1 winner Lydia Clyma shared the news to her Instagram on Dec. 17.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Extending my ‘cool mom’ resume, 10 years later,” she wrote alongside a photo of her holding up her sonogram with her son. On New Year’s Day, Clyma, 27, revealed that she is expecting a baby girl by unboxing a present with a little pink onesie that says, “Little sister.”

Clyma joined Too Hot to Handle towards the end of the first season and was paired with David Birtwistle in 2020. Their relationship didn’t last long beyond the Netflix series, but Clyma’s life still changed drastically after it aired. “As the show is on Netflix, I get recognized in every country I’ve been to since the show came out,” she told The U.S. Sun in 2021. “It’s great when people come over and chat or ask for photos. Doing the show was such a fun experience and has opened my life up to further opportunities I wouldn’t have had beforehand.”

At the time of the interview, Clyma admitted she was “very much open” to finding that special someone. “But I’m not actively searching for it.” Since then, she’s been on a roller coaster. She’s opened up in the past on Instagram about being in abusive relationships and dating narcissists. In 2022, she began working for the UK’s leading mental health charity, Mind, as a crisis support practitioner.

That same year, she began training as a humanistic counsellor, but the following year, she decided to re-train as an advanced life coach, specializing in relationship therapy and sexology, since counselling didn’t align with who she was and “the way I liked to work with others.” Clyma also revealed she was writing a book about susceptibility to narcissistic and domestically abusive relationships. Although Clyma hasn’t spilled the tea on her new beau’s identity, she seems to be as happy as ever.

Clyma also looks to be ready to enter this new chapter in the new year, and she is ready to be a mother of two in the very near future. It can be assumed she won’t be sharing much about the baby once she’s entered the world, but it wouldn’t be surprising if she still shared an update here and there.