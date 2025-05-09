Netflix Actress Files Lawsuit After Mom Dies of Heat Stroke in Sauna

A Black Mirror actress is suing a gym chain for up to £100,000 after her model mom overheated in a sauna and died, Mirror reports. Milanka Brooks is seeking damages over the death of her 75-year-old mom Mileva Brooks, a former model.

The report notes she died from heatstroke after using the sauna at an Everlast gym in Cheltenham on August 26, 2022. A coroner’s report found that the pensioner died three days after being rushed to hospital after she collapsed in the sauna and was experiencing breathing difficulties.

Mikanka is now suing the owner of the gym, Sports Direct Fitness Ltd, at London’s High Court for monetary compensation.

Milanka has several notable credits, including Benidorm, The Windsors, and My Family. She began acting after graduating from high school.

Mileva, who Milanka has called her “best friend in the world.” Mileva was a new member of the gym, having joined just six months prior to her death. Further evidence into Mileva’s death from the coroner showed her body temperature was 39.2 degrees Celsius (102.56 degrees Fahrenheit) when it was measured by paramedics who attended the scene.

Legal documents show the actress is suing on claims of “damages in excess of £50,000, but limited to £100,000” in her role as administrator of her mother’s estate for “personal injury and consequential losses” and under the Fatal Accidents Act 1976.

Social media posts reveal how close the mother-daughter pair were. The actress previously referred to her mother as “the light and inspiration of my life,” her “partner in crime” and “best friend in the world.”