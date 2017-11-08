Twitter Is Weighing In On 'True Blood' Star Nelson Ellis’ Cause Of Death

Nelsan Ellis, who portrayed Lafayette Reynolds on True Blood, died this past weekend. The 38-year-old actor's cause of death was determined to be congestive heart failure after he suffered complications from alcohol withdrawal.

In light of his passing, Nelsan's family released a statement to shed light on the seriousness of substance abuse. His relatives explain that Nelsan underwent several "stints in rehab," and he was trying to withdraw from alcohol on his own.

If there is a silver lining to Nelsan's tragic death, the Ellis family can rest assured that they have brought awareness to the issues of alcoholism and the effects that come with withdrawing.

A number of Twitter users have spoken out about how they learned the severity of alcohol withdrawals after reading the family's statement.

Some Twitter users are re-posting articles containing the Ellis family's statement to reach out to those who might be suffering from similar complications.

"Alcohol withdrawal can kill. If you need to stop drinking, talk to a doctor. There are ways to make it safer," another person wrote.

Alcohol withdrawal can kill. If you need to stop drinking, talk to a doctor. There are ways to make it safer. https://t.co/jA8tWuC1gP — Dr24hours (@Dr24hours) July 10, 2017

One person directly thanked the Ellis family for making them aware of the issue.

"I never knew people died from trying to stop drinking cold turkey. Thanks to family for sharing," one user wrote.