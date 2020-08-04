Neil Young Sues Donald Trump's Campaign Over Song Use

✖

President Donald Trump has had more than enough to deal with over the past few months. He may not have seen the latest development coming his way, though, as rocker Neil Young has sued him over improper use of his music during his campaigns.

The lawsuit explains that Young’s songs, “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk” have been played during Trump’s campaigns without his permission. He said that no one in the Trump administration had the proper licenses to use those songs. The reason for his frustration also comes from the fact that he isn’t fond of allowing his music to be played as a rallying cry “for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate,” according to TMZ. He is requesting that he receives damages and that his music is no longer played at any future events hosted by Trump or his campaign. This isn’t the first time Young and Trump have crossed paths in this manner as Young was angered to hear “Rockin’ in the Free World” used in the background when Trump announced his run for office in front of Trump Tower. At the time, a spokesperson said that he “is a huge fan of Neil Young and his music and will continue to be regardless of Neil’s political views.”

This isn’t the first time the president has faced heat over his music selection while out on the campaign trail. The family of Tom Petty reportedly wrote a cease-and-desist order after his “I Won’t Back Down” was played in Tulsa, Oklahoma, an event that was broiled in controversy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The lead man behind Panic! At the Disco, Brendon Urie, also has been vocal after Trump’s campaign used “High Hopes” in Phoenix. He tweeted, “Dear Trump Campaign, F--- you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song.” Two years back, Rihanna also utilized a cease-and-desist after one of her songs were played at his rallies.

In addition to facing some legal action from Young, Trump remains burdened with getting the country to overcome the spread of COVID-19 as positive cases continue to roll in at high rates, all while dealing with the back-and-forth among policymakers in regards to a second federal stimulus package. Trump has repeated that it will happen, and that it will be a generous deal, and has even threatened recently that he will take executive action to suspend evictions and payroll tax.