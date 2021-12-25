Neil deGrasse Tyson Possibly Ruins Christmas With Latest Factual Tweet

Neil deGrasse Tyson is once again dropping in some scientific reality into fantasy discussions, possibly ruining Christmas in the process this time. On the afternoon of Christmas Eve, Tyson took to Twitter to let his followers and onlookers know that Santa’s little feat each Christmas would not be possible.

“For Santa to deliver gifts to all world’s Christians in one night requires hypersonic speeds through Earth’s lower atmosphere, vaporizing his reindeer & sleigh,” the astrophysicist wrote while discounting the effects of Christmas magic. “Just sayin,” he added.

https://twitter.com/neiltyson/status/1474541148928716805?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Many quickly noted that this is what Tyson has become known for in pop culture circles. “Being pedantically correct for a living is getting less & less endearing, dude,” one person replied to Tyson on the social media platform. Another joked that their child read the tweet and now has ceased believing in Saint Nick.

Tyson has had plenty of examples of this behavior in the past, including a few backlashes along the way. Like the time he decided it was a good idea to science check Star Wars back when The Force Awakens was released. “BB-8, a smooth rolling metal spherical ball, would have skidded uncontrollably on sand,” he wrote at the time, adding a few others throughout the film. Includes the sound TIE fighters and other starships make in the vacuum of space, the power of a star being harnessed for targeted attacks, and his long-standing support of the Anti-Pluto critics of the world.

https://twitter.com/neiltyson/status/1474523532952408065?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

He has also targeted Christmas for trolling in the past. According to CNN, Tyson dropped a joke or two during Christmas 2014. “On this day long ago, a child was born who, by age 30, would transform the world,” Tyson wrote jokingly. “Happy Birthday Isaac Newton b. Dec 25, 1642.” He also took a jab at the modern-day Christmas holiday, pointing out the day’s timeline over the years. “Merry Christmas to all. A Pagan holiday (BC) becomes a Religious holiday (AD). Which then becomes a Shopping holiday (USA).”

2021’s target is jolly ol’ Santa Claus, it would seem, with the scientist taking a few extra swipes at the supernatural figure once portrayed by Tim Allen on the big screen. Hopefully, he takes it easy on the people going forward.