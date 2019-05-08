‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Reveals Bad Injury in New Photos Saying She ‘Fell Down’ Her ‘Concrete Stairs’

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette revealed a bit of an injury to her followers on Twitter on Tuesday when she revealed that she had slipped and fallen down concrete stairs.

Perrette accompanied her tweet with a series of photos showing her bruised arm and elbow, holding her arm up towards the camera as she snapped several photos of her injury.

In her caption, the actress wrote that she had been getting a pizza delivery when she fell.

Slipped and fell down my concrete stairs tonight getting my pizza delivery! Ouch! Concrete slide! pic.twitter.com/72TeDhjY1L — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 7, 2019

Perrette exited NCIS in 2018 after starring on the show as scientist Abby Sciuto since the show’s premiere in 2003. She originally announced her exit in 2017 and vaguely opened up about leaving the show on Twitter around the time of her character’s exit, writing that a “machine” is “keeping me silent.”

“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened,” she wrote. “But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said).”

“I’ve been supporting ant-bullying programs forever,” she added. “But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”

CBS responded to Perrette’s tweets in a statement saying that it is “committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

“Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her,” the statement read, via Entertainment Weekly. “Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution.”

Perrette will soon return to CBS on the comedy Broke, in which she will star as a single mom alongside Jamie Camil as a trust fund baby who gets cut off by his father and must move into the condo of his wife’s sister, played by Perrette.

Deadline reports that Perrette’s character, Jackie, “is a tough, sharp-witted, loving but struggling single mom with a 9-year-old son. The manager of a bar, Jackie is feisty, not easily cowed, sometimes hot-headed, the kind of woman who knows her way around a tool box and an acetylene torch. She’s not thrilled when her snobby rich sister and husband suddenly show up on her doorstep, but she comes to remember how much she loves her sister and learns to appreciate them both in her life.”

