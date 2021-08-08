'NCIS' Star Sean Michael Murray Buys $4.85 Million Home

✖

Just a few months after showing off the home he spent a decade renovating, NCIS actor Sean Murray has reportedly found another home. Murray, who plays Special Agent Timothy McGee on the long-running CBS procedural, recently bought a $4.85 million home in Tarzana, Los Angeles, reports The Dirt. The new home is much bigger than the one he and his wife Carrie previously lived in.

The new home sits on a .39-acre lot and covers 6,469 square feet. It has six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. It was built in 2019 from the ground up and does not follow a specific architectural style. It has 12-foot-tall doors at the entrance, as well as a low fireplace as the centerpiece of the great room. There are also long glass walls that look out to the backyard and high-end designer appliances in the kitchen. There is also a private theater, two built-in workspaces, and a vaunted ceiling for the master bedroom.

News that Murray bought a new home comes just after Murray, 43, and Carrie, 46, took PEOPLE on a tour of their Encino, California home in March. They spent a decade remodeling the home, which they bought when Carrie was pregnant with their son River, 10. The two are also parents to daughter Caitlyn, 13.

Murray spent so much time personally designing the renovations because he wanted the home to feel like the special personal space he did not have when he grew up. The Maryland-born actor traveled around the world as the son of a Navy Captain. "I remember my mom and I joking about, 'Is it going to be a light shade of military green or a dark shade of military green?'" he told PEOPLE, adding that his family could not personalize their homes when he was growing up.

"There is definitely something about putting roots down, because I didn't have that as a kid, in a lot of ways. We moved every two, three years," Murray said in March. "So there is a part of me that's like, 'You got your place, your space, your house with your family. Make it yours.'" The Encino house has six bedrooms and covers 4,200-square-feet. Murray bought the home for $1.9 million.

In 2018, Murray bought a two-residence micro-compound in the Atwater Village in Los Angeles for $1.35 million, Variety reported at the time. This property has two separate 1920s bungalows that were refurbished before Murray bought them. The first cottage covers 1,000-square-feet and has two bedrooms and two deluxe bathrooms. The second bungalow is 500-square-feet and includes its own bedroom and bathroom.

Murray has starred in all 18 seasons of NCIS and played McGee in an episode of NCIS: New Orleans. After anchoring CBS' Tuesdays for years, NCIS Season 19 will air on Mondays, beginning on Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET. The new NCIS: Hawai'i spin-off will also air on Tuesdays, following NCIS at 10 p.m. ET. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 will not debut until Sunday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.